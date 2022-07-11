USD 153.62 billion Growth in Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size at Accelerating CAGR of 46.46% - Technavio

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Segment Highlights

Application

Marketing And Advertisement: The marketing and advertisement application segment held the largest mobile augmented reality market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of major end-user industries on launching new mobile AR campaigns.



Gaming And Entertainment



Education And Learning



Travel And Tourism



Others

End-user

Enterprise: The enterprise segment comprises industries such as advertising, marketing, aviation, education, healthcare, logistics, retail, and tourism, which use AR for commercial purposes. AR has the potential to bring about significant changes in the operational processes of an organization.



Consumer

Geography

APAC: 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the mobile augmented reality market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid urbanization will propel the mobile augmented reality market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Competitive Scenario

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., mCloud Technologies Corp., Niantic Inc., Plural Technology, PTC Inc., QuestUpon, Seabery Augmented Technology SL group, Seiko Epson Corp., Snaploader Pty. Ltd., VividWorks Oy, weAR Srl, Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

are among some of the major market participants. Companies including Alphabet Inc. offer mobile augmented reality that includes Search with Google Lens, AR in Google Search, Live View in Google Maps, and AR in Apps.

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Dynamics

Key Driver: The increasing dependence on apps and proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities is one of the key drivers supporting the mobile augmented reality market growth.

The increasing dependence on apps and proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities is one of the key drivers supporting the mobile augmented reality market growth. Key Trend: The emergence of depth-sensing cameras is one of the key mobile augmented reality market trends fueling the market growth.

The emergence of depth-sensing cameras is one of the key mobile augmented reality market trends fueling the market growth. Key Challenge: Hardware limitations is one of the challenges limiting the mobile augmented reality market growth.

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the mobile augmented reality market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The mobile augmented reality market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile augmented reality market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile augmented reality market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile augmented reality market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile augmented reality market, vendors

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 46.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 153.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., mCloud Technologies Corp., Niantic Inc., Plural Technology, PTC Inc., QuestUpon, Seabery Augmented Technology SL group, Seiko Epson Corp., Snaploader Pty. Ltd., VividWorks Oy, weAR Srl, Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Marketing and advertisement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Marketing and advertisement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Marketing and advertisement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Marketing and advertisement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Marketing and advertisement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Gaming and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Gaming and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Gaming and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Gaming and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Gaming and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Education and learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Education and learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Education and learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Education and learning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Education and learning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Travel and tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Travel and tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Consumer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Consumer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 120: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Blippar Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Blippar Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Blippar Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Blippar Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Independiente Communication Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Independiente Communication Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Independiente Communication Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Independiente Communication Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Magic Leap Inc.

Exhibit 135: Magic Leap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Magic Leap Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Magic Leap Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 PTC Inc.

Exhibit 138: PTC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: PTC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: PTC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: PTC Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Seabery Augmented Technology SL group

Exhibit 142: Seabery Augmented Technology SL group - Overview



Exhibit 143: Seabery Augmented Technology SL group - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Seabery Augmented Technology SL group - Key offerings

11.11 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 145: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Zugara Inc.

Exhibit 149: Zugara Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Zugara Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Zugara Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 152: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 153: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 154: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 155: Research methodology



Exhibit 156: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 157: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 158: List of abbreviations

