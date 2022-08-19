USD 154.02 Mn growth expected in Thoracic Catheters Market -- Evolving Opportunities with Argon Medical Devices Inc. and ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural effusion diseases. In addition, the growing adoption of single-use catheters and self-catheterization is anticipated to boost the growth of the thoracic catheters market.

The rise in risk factors such as smoking, lung cancer, asthma, tuberculosis, emphysema, chest injuries, cystic fibrosis, bacterial pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have increased the prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural infection diseases globally. This has increased the demand for the diagnosis and treatment of the condition. Thoracic catheters are widely used to remove the trapped air and fluid from the pleural cavity. Thus, with the growing prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural infection diseases, the demand for thoracic catheters is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global thoracic catheter market appears to be fragmented, with various market players present. Various companies are focusing their R&D efforts on improving their current product portfolios or developing novel products for a variety of ailments.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market.

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers thoracic catheters such as silicone SKATER catheter.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers a wide range of medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, diabetes care, and pharmaceutical systems.

Bicakcilar Medical Devices: The company offers thoracic catheters such as thoracentesis devices.

Cook Group Inc.: The company offers various medical devices including needles, wire guides, catheters, and products for use in minimally invasive treatments.

Diversatek Inc.: The company offers thoracic catheters such as Argyle.

Segmentation Analysis

The report segments the thoracic catheters market by application (pleural effusion, pneumothorax, and others), product (accessories and catheters), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

By application, the market will observe significant growth in the pleural effusion segment. Similarly, by product, the accessories segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period.

By geography, North America will emerge as a key market for thoracic catheters, occupying 41% of the global market share. Factors such as the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage, increasing R&D expenditure of vendors, and high adoption of technologically advanced products are driving the growth of the regional market. The strong presence of well-established medical and healthcare infrastructure, growing aging population, and rising incidence of pneumothorax and pleural effusion in the US will also aid in the growth of the thoracic catheters market in North America during the forecast period.

Thoracic Catheters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 154.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Argon Medical Devices Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cook Group Inc., Diversatek Inc., GBUK Group Ltd, Getinge AB, intra special catheters GmbH, LivaNova Plc, Medela AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd., Redax Spa, Rocket Medical Plc, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Teleflex Inc., ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd., and Cardinal Health Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

