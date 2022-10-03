USD 155.43 Bn Growth in Medical Devices Market Size, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of many regional and global vendors. These vendors offer a wide range of products. They have substantial manufacturing, financial, marketing, sales, and distribution resources. The vendors are making significant investments in R&D and have a wide geographical reach. Small and medium-sized vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses globally. Hence, the key vendors are facing intense competition from global and regional vendors that offer similar products at competitive prices. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to factors such as technological advances, the growing number of approvals of new products, and the increasing number of M&A and strategic collaborations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Devices Market 2022-2026

The medical devices market size is expected to grow by USD 155.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest report estimates that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends

and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the medical devices market include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic

Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Therapeutic And Surgical



PMDMID



Other Medical Devices

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and

thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as favorable reimbursement policies. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the medical devices market in North America.

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical devices market vendors

Related Reports

Surgical Drainage Devices Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The surgical drainage devices market size is projected to grow by USD 0.61 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Angiographic Catheters Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The angiographic catheters market share is expected to increase by USD 584.14 million from 2021 to 2026.

Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 155.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.9 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Therapeutic and surgical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Therapeutic and surgical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Therapeutic and surgical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Therapeutic and surgical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Therapeutic and surgical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PMDMID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on PMDMID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on PMDMID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on PMDMID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PMDMID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Other medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Other medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 89: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 90: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 91: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 92: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 95: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 97: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 98: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co

Exhibit 104: General Electric Co - Overview



Exhibit 105: General Electric Co - Business segments



Exhibit 106: General Electric Co - Key news



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 109: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 110: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 114: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 115: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 117: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 127: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 129: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 134: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio