USD 159.54 Bn growth expected in Ticket Market | North America to occupy 37% market share | Technavio

The global ticket market is fragmented due to the presence of few international players and many regional participants. Vendors in the market are focusing on adopting various technologies in their operations and services to retain their market share. Large vendors are entering merger and acquisition (M&A) activities with small or similar-sized players to expand their offerings. Therefore, to succeed and survive in an intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through a clear and unique selling proposition. High competition, technological advances, and changing end-user preferences constitute significant risks for vendors.

Technavio identifies 6Connex, Alliance Tickets, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group, Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Festicket Ltd., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., TickPick LLC, and Viagogo AG as some of the major market participants. Although the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing threat of terrorism will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ticket Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

The ticket market is segmented as below:

Type

Sporting Events



Movies



Concerts



Performing Arts

The sporting events segment holds the largest share of the market and is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the rising popularity of sports events such as football, cricket, rugby, and tennis, as well as other indoor games, such as snooker, basketball, and table tennis. The increasing number of national- and regional-level sports tournaments and the expanding audience base is further driving the growth of this segment.

Source

Primary



Secondary

The primary segment is the largest segment based on the source. The segment is driven by the increasing number of movies released every year. In addition, the increasing number of professional events, such as exhibitions and live music events, and sports events, is driving the growth of this segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

North America currently dominates the global tickets market, occupying 37% of the global market share. The growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education sectors is driving the growth of the regional market.

Ticket Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ticket market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ticket market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ticket market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ticket Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ticket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ticket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ticket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ticket market vendors

Ticket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 24.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 159.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 68.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 6Connex, Alliance Tickets, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group, Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Festicket Ltd., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., TickPick LLC, and Viagogo AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

