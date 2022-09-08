USD 16.89 Bn growth expected in Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market -- Driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers

The report identifies Arla Foods amba, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Crowley Foods LLC, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DFM Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Kerry Group plc, Land O Lakes Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Rockview Farms, Tesco Plc, The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing health consciousness among consumers will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent government regulations and guidelines will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global reduced fat packaged food market is segmented as below:

Product

Bakery



Dairy



Cereals



Meat Products



Others

The bakery segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021. Factors such as the changes in consumer lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and increased demand for convenience foods are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 37% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as changing lifestyles and an increase in the working women population. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our reduced fat packaged food market report covers the following areas:

Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the reduced fat packaged food market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the reduced fat packaged food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist reduced fat packaged food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the reduced fat packaged food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the reduced fat packaged food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of reduced fat packaged food market vendors

Related Reports:

Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arla Foods amba, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Crowley Foods LLC, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DFM Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Kerry Group plc, Land O Lakes Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Rockview Farms, Tesco Plc, The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Bakery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Bakery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Bakery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Bakery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Bakery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dairy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dairy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Cereals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cereals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Meat products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Meat products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Meat products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Meat products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Meat products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arla Foods amba

Exhibit 105: Arla Foods amba - Overview



Exhibit 106: Arla Foods amba - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Arla Foods amba - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Arla Foods amba - Segment focus

10.4 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Exhibit 109: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Danone SA

Exhibit 112: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 115: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Danone SA - Segment focus

10.6 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 117: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 118: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 119: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 120: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 121: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.7 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 122: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Kellogg Co. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 127: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 132: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 135: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 137: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Tesco Plc

Exhibit 142: Tesco Plc - Overview



Exhibit 143: Tesco Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Tesco Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Tesco Plc - Segment focus

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 146: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio