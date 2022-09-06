USD 160.83 bn growth in Processed Fruits Market Size with 36% of the Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Processed Fruits Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Fresh Cut: The processed fruits market share growth by the fresh-cut segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fresh-cut fruits are defined as any fresh fruits that are physically altered from their original form but remain fresh. The steps of physical alteration include minimal processing, such as washing, peeling, and cutting into pieces for the convenience of consumers. Moreover, the increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of minimally processed fruits is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.

Canned Fruits



Frozen Fruits

Geography

APAC: 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the processed fruits market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. The established processed fruit vendors, such as Del Monte , are strengthening their presence in India through their strong distribution network with retailers in the country, which will facilitate the processed fruits market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

For additional segment-wise insights and regional opportunities, Request a Sample PDF!

Processed Fruits Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Processed Fruits Market Vendor Landscape

The processed fruits market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This statistical study of the processed fruits market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The processed fruits market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, brand reputation, and price to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Aohata Corp.

Calavo Growers Inc.

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

CHB Group

Del Monte Food Inc.

Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Dole Food Co. Inc.

Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd.

Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.

Royal Ridge Fruits

Speyfruit Ltd

Sysco Corp.

US Foods Holding Corp.

Download Sample PDF Analysis for Vendor-specific Insights and Strategies

Processed Fruits Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist processed fruits market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the processed fruits market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the processed fruits market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of processed fruits market vendors

Processed Fruits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 160.83 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Aohata Corp., Calavo Growers Inc., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., CHB Group, Del Monte Food Inc., Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd., Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC, Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd., Royal Ridge Fruits, Speyfruit Ltd, Sysco Corp., and US Foods Holding Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Fresh cut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fresh cut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fresh cut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fresh cut - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fresh cut - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Canned fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Canned fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Canned fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Canned fruits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Canned fruits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Frozen fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Frozen fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Frozen fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Frozen fruits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Frozen fruits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Exhibit 93: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Segment focus

10.4 Calavo Growers Inc.

Exhibit 97: Calavo Growers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Calavo Growers Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Calavo Growers Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Calavo Growers Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Calavo Growers Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 CHB Group

Exhibit 102: CHB Group - Overview



Exhibit 103: CHB Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: CHB Group - Key offerings

10.6 Del Monte Food Inc.

Exhibit 105: Del Monte Food Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Del Monte Food Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Del Monte Food Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Del Monte Food Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Del Monte Food Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Dole Food Co. Inc.

Exhibit 113: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC

Exhibit 117: Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Sysco Corp.

Exhibit 124: Sysco Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sysco Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Sysco Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Sysco Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 US Foods Holding Corp.

Exhibit 128: US Foods Holding Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: US Foods Holding Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: US Foods Holding Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

