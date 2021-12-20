USD 161.37 mn growth in Veterinary Software Market | Evolving Opportunities with Animal Intelligence Software Inc., Brittons Wise Computer Inc. & Covetrus Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The veterinary software market covers the following areas:

Veterinary Software Market - Driver

The global pet population is on the rise as more and more households are adopting pets. For instance, roughly two-thirds of American households have at least one pet, most of which are dogs. The need to own a pet in the US stems from the belief that pets positively contribute to human lives. Other nations, such as China, have come a long way in having pets, which was once considered illegal. Brazil and India are also witnessing a significant increase in their pet populations. A study on the psychology of pet owners shows that the majority of pet owners believe that their pets positively impact their physical and mental health, which has resulted in a growing market for pets. The rising adoption of pets has increased the demand for pet care, veterinary services, and veterinary visits.

Veterinary Software Market - Challenges

Countries, especially in APAC, such as India, Sri Lanka, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines, do not have such strict regulations guiding the safety of pets. These countries lack proper vet clinics and pet care services which will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the lack of organizations and authorities to regulate these issues. The governments in these countries majorly focus on the safety of endangered species. Thus, the lack of properly established animal services in developing countries will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Veterinary Software Market - Segmentation

The veterinary software market analysis includes deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The veterinary software market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant for revenue generation. On-premises deployment veterinary software is considered highly secure as it is managed and maintained by end-users such as hospitals and other related clinics. The end-users have complete control over on-premises solutions because of monitored and restricted access, and it also allows them to customize veterinary software solutions as per requirement. This market segment is dominated by large organizations that are concerned more about functionality than cost. These organizations mainly deal with highly critical data, so they increasingly rely on the on-premises model, as it is more secure due to end-to-end quality control and no third-party interference.

Companies Mentioned

Animal Intelligence Software Inc.

Brittons Wise Computer Inc.

Covetrus Inc.

ezyVet Software and Applications

FirmCloud Corp.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Oehm und Rehbein GmbH

Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc.

Vetter Software Inc.

VIA Information Systems

Veterinary Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 161.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Animal Intelligence Software Inc., Brittons Wise Computer Inc., Covetrus Inc., ezyVet Software and Applications, FirmCloud Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc., Vetter Software Inc., and VIA Information Systems Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

