USD 162.74 million Growth in Fruits Market in Argentina by 2026 | Technavio

Fruits Market in Argentina Highlights:

Growth potential (2021-2026): USD 162.74 million

CAGR: 3.87%

Fruits Market in Argentina: Challenges

Food contamination from fruits may impede the market growth. Botulism is one of the major food position-related diseases in Argentina. Moreover, staple fruits such as peach palm may contain high levels of oxalates. Their long-term exposure can affect the immune system and normal development or can significantly cause cancer. In addition, sudden climate change can contaminate food.

Fruits Market in Argentina: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

Biomac SRL, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Emelka SA, Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Greenyard NV, Mario Cervi e Hijos SA, Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.), and Salix Fruits are some of the key vendors operating in the fruits market in Argentina. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

The company offers fruits such as berries, mango, melon, apple, pear, peaches, and many more. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of fruits such as apples, berries, melons, grapes, strawberries, pineapples, mangos, avocados, and many more.

The company offers a wide variety of fruits such as apples, berries, melons, grapes, strawberries, pineapples, mangos, avocados, and many more. Dole Food Co. Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of fruits such as apples, bananas, blueberries, grapes, melon, lemon, kiwi, oranges, mangoes, and many more.

Fruits Market in Argentina: Segmentation

Distribution channel: By distribution channel, the fruits market in Argentina has been classified into offline and online segments. The offline segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash-and-carry stores. Large shelf spaces and storage areas in such stores can accommodate a wide variety of fruits from different vendors such as Coto C.I.C.S.A., Disco, Jumbo, and Carrefour. This allows consumers to choose products based on their preferred flavors and brands. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the fruits market in has been classified into offline and online segments. The includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash-and-carry stores. Large shelf spaces and storage areas in such stores can accommodate a wide variety of fruits from different vendors such as Coto C.I.C.S.A., Disco, Jumbo, and Carrefour. This allows consumers to choose products based on their preferred flavors and brands. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Application: By application, the fruits market in Argentina has been classified into non-organic and organic. The non-organic fruits segment holds the major share of the fruits market in Argentina . Non-organic fruits include genetically modified fruits or fruits produced using chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The segment growth is mainly driven by the growth in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in Argentina . Most fruits sold in these supermarkets are non-organic fruits. Also, the low price of non-organic fruits positively impacts the adoption of such fruits in Argentina .

Fruits Market in Argentina: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the fruits market in Argentina covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting the market growth. But if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

Fruits Market In Argentina Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 162.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.54 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Biomac SRL, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Emelka SA, Establecimiento Fruticola Carleti SA, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Greenyard NV, Mario Cervi e Hijos SA, Productores Argentinos Integrados S.A. (PAI S.A.), and Salix Fruits Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

