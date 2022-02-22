USD 164.56 Bn growth opportunity in E-learning IT Infrastructure Market | Maximum growth expected in APAC | Technavio

Gain confidence by Downloading a Free Sample Report.

The global e-learning IT infrastructure market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The international players are increasing their footprint. Regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with global players, especially in terms of quality, technology, and pricing. The competitive scenario in the market is expected to further intensify with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. International players are acquiring smaller and regional vendors.

Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Schoology Inc. are some of the major players dominating the market. The emergence of virtual schools, the development of IT infrastructure for education, and learning process enhancements in the academic sector will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the threat from open-source platforms, the lack of awareness, and high implementation costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market is segmented as below:

Category

Connectivity



Hardware



Software

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

By category, the market will observe high revenue generation in the connectivity segment over the forecast period. The growing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and PCs by students for educational purposes has forced educational institutions to make significant investments in connectivity configuration solutions. In addition, the increased penetration of 4G services in developing countries has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, APAC will offer several growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Factors such as growing internet penetration, rising adoption of mobile technologies, shortage of qualified educators, and government support for literacy development, especially in rural areas are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rising digital literacy and improving awareness among educators regarding the advantages of using smart devices in modern classrooms are fostering the growth of the e-learning IT infrastructure market in APAC.

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning IT infrastructure market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning IT infrastructure market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning IT infrastructure market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning IT infrastructure market vendors

