USD 165.9 Mn growth expected in Total Wrist Replacement Market | Evolving Opportunities with Acumed LLC and Anika Therapeutics Inc. | Technavio

The 120-pages report segments the global total wrist replacement market by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

Hospitals and clinics are the prime end-users in the market. Hospitals and clinics are required to regularly upgrade themselves technologically. In addition, the availability of highly skilled physicians and technicians in hospitals and clinics is driving the growth of the segment.

North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The region currently holds 43% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and related risk factors. The US and Canada are the key markets for total wrist replacement in North America.

Explore other key segments and regions in the market. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries. In addition, the increasing R and D of 3D printed wrist implants and surgical instruments is anticipated to boost the growth of the total wrist replacement market.

The injuries sustained by people during sports and road accidents is one of the major causes of dislocations and severe fractures. Many sports and road-accident-related injuries mostly affect the wrist in the lower extremities. The treatment of such injuries is complex as it involves the correction of dislocations and repositioning of bones and soft tissues. Physicians use rotation correction plates, screws, and modular hand systems to treat such injuries. Thus, with the increasing number of sports injuries and road accidents, the demand for such replacement kits will increase during the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Vendors in Total Wrist Replacement Market:

The global total wrist replacement market is concentrated. The market is characterized by the presence of few medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants offering products for arthroplasty. Vendors in the market are focusing on achieving a competitive edge by adopting the latest technologies and increasing their margins according to the changing market conditions in end-user industries. The following are identified as the dominant players by Technavio.

Acumed LLC: The company offers total wrist replacement products such as Acu-Loc 2 Wrist Plating System, Arc Wrist Tower, and ExtremiLock Wrist Plating System.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers WristMotion TWA System. The product is focused on alleviating pain and restoring functions of the arthritic wrist joint.

Extremity Medical LLC: The company offers KinematX. It is the one and only midcarpal implant designed to emulate the natural wrist range of motion in patients with wrist arthritis and other degenerative wrist conditions.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.: The company offers Integra Total Wrist Fusion System, a solution for wrist arthrodesis which is designed to provide fixation of the wrist while decreasing soft tissue irritation.

Johnson and Johnson: The company offers LCP Wrist Fusion System which consists of anatomic plates, featuring locking compression technology for total wrist fusions.

Read Our Free Sample Report to identify other dominant players in the market.

Related Reports:

Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digit Joint Implants Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Wrist Replacement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 165.9 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acumed LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Extremity Medical LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medartis Holding AG, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acumed LLC

Exhibit 89: Acumed LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Acumed LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Acumed LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 92: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Extremity Medical LLC

Exhibit 96: Extremity Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: Extremity Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Extremity Medical LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Exhibit 99: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 104: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 107: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.8 Medartis Holding AG

Exhibit 109: Medartis Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 110: Medartis Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Medartis Holding AG - Key offerings

10.9 Skeletal Dynamics LLC

Exhibit 112: Skeletal Dynamics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Skeletal Dynamics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Skeletal Dynamics LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 115: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.11 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 120: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 125: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio