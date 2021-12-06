USD 17.33 Billion Growth in Wheel Loaders Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 - 2025 | Technavio

The increasing investments in infrastructure will fuel the growth of the wheel loaders market size. Increased spending on public infrastructure plays a vital role in stabilizing the economy of a nation and facilitating its growth. Most infrastructure development projects in Asia are carried out by government agencies and public-sector entities. Asia is set to witness strong growth in investments, particularly in the transportation sector. Countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines are expected to spend heavily on road and highway projects during the forecast period and beyond. As a result, these developments are expected to spur heavy investments in the construction industry, thus bolstering the demand for wheel loaders.

AGCO Corp.- The company has expanded operations in North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Africa. AGCO Corp. offers wheel loaders such as MF 9500 Super Shuttle Series, MF 9500 and many more.

Caterpillar Inc.- Caterpillar Inc. operates its business under segments- Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, and Financial Products Segment. The company offers wheel loaders such as Medium Wheel Loaders 950GC, Medium Wheel Loaders 950L, Medium Wheel Loaders 962L and many more.

CNH Industrial NV- The company operates its business under segments- Agricultural equipment, Construction equipment, Commercial and specialty vehicles, Powertrains, and Financial services. The company offers wheel loaders such as 521G, 621G, 721G, 821G,921G, 1021G, 1121G and many more.

Wheel Loaders Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the wheel loaders market by End-user (construction and agriculture), Power output (more than 80 HP, 40 to 80 HP, and less than 40 HP), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 57% among the other regions. Therefore, the wheel loaders market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for wheel loaders in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing construction activities in emerging economies backed by the increased government spending on developing infrastructure will facilitate the wheel loaders market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Wheel Loaders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 17.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGCO Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Schaffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

