USD 17.67 bn Growth in Injection Pen Market Size | AstraZeneca Plc and Becton Dickinson and Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio
The 120 pages report on the injection pen market offers a comprehensive analysis by product (growth hormone, diabetes, fertility, osteoporosis, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)
Nov 23, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The injection pen market projects growth of USD 17.67 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Download a Free Sample Report for additional key takeaways on injection pen market
The injection pen market witnessed maximum growth in the growth hormone product segment in 2020. Based on geography, North America occupied about 44% of the market share in 2020. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetes.
Injection Pen Market: Major Growth Drivers
The injection pen market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:
- Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
- Increasing incidence of diabetes
- Growing number of regulatory approvals
Request a Free Sample Report Now for more information on the trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market
Injection Pen Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers different types of injection pens under the brand name the Fasenra Pen.
- Becton Dickinson and Co: The company offers different types of injection pens for Injecting Insulin.
- Eli Lilly and Co: The company offers different types of Digital Insulin Pen With Memory under the brand name MEMOIR.
Reasons to Buy Injection Pen Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist injection pen market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the injection pen market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the injection pen market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of injection pen market vendors
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Related Reports:
- Enteral Syringe Market: The enteral syringe market has been segmented by product (disposable syringes and reusable syringes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report
- Disposable Hospital Supplies Market: The disposable hospital supplies market has been segmented by product (consumables and devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report
|
Injection Pen Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 17.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.33
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AstraZeneca Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Owen Mumford Ltd., Sanofi SA, and Ypsomed Holding AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article