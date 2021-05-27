USD 170 Billion growth expected in IT Application Development Services Market | With an Accelerating CAGR of 5% amid COVID-19 Spread | SpendEdge

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

IT application development services market spend growth, IT application development services price trends, IT application development services supply market analysis and regional spend segmentation insights are offered in this report.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

IT Application Development Services Market in India: Key Price Trends

The growing need to differentiate their products and develop expertise in digital technologies will increase service providers' spend on R&D which will have an inflationary impact on buyers' procurement expenditure in the IT application development services market.

Most of the service providers are based in APAC, while their demand comes from North America and Europe . The high currency fluctuations of the dollar and Euro against currencies in APAC will impact their operating costs.

Insights Offered in this IT Application Development Services Market Report

Supplier relationship management practices in the IT application development services market

Supplier margins and selection criteria in the IT application development services market

Top IT application development service providers and their cost structures

Top IT application development service providers in the US and their cost structures

IT application development services market spend analysis in the US

Some of the top IT Application Development Services suppliers listed in this report:

This IT Application Development Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Accenture Plc

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

HP Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Newspaper Advertising - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: The newspaper advertising will grow at a CAGR of 0.98% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Media Training - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on balance between creative and strategic solution, previous experience and performance, maintaining regulatory and standard compliance, and access to a bundled set of services. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, operational requirements, quality control, acceptance criteria, pricing models, regulatory mandates, SLA nuances, penalty clauses, and technical specifications.

Product Engineering Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global product engineering services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

