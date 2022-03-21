USD 175.3 million growth expected in Generative Design Market | Availability of trial or free versions to drive growth | Technavio

Generative Design Market: Availability of trial or free version of generative design to drive growth

Many enterprises, especially SMEs prefer adopting solutions that are available at lower cost. Some choose to opt for trial or free versions before investing. To capture the interest of such enterprises, vendors are launching trial or free versions of their generative design solutions. For instance, nTopology offers a free version of its Element software for Windows. It provides the access to create optimal, interlaced lattice structures to their advanced design tools. The trial version also offers a full set of lattice design tools that enable enterprises to create sets and experiment with complex structures quickly and efficiently. The availability of such free versions is attracting more enterprises to try the solution and make the purchase. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

As per Technavio, the use of artificial intelligence with generative design will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Generative Design Market: Use of artificial intelligence with generative design

Vendors in the market are focusing on incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) with generative design solutions. For instance, in 2018, Autodesk collaborated with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory to create an AI-enabled innovative lander design solution to explore distant moons like Europa and Enceladus. The solution helped the engineers at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory to generate a concept for a project by inputting a set of parameters that the software must adhere to. The demand for generative design solutions backed with AI technology is also increasing across industries such as construction and automotive and the trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The integration of 3D printing with generative design and the increasing popularity of cloud-based generative design solutions will further accelerate the growth of the global generative design market.

Generative Design Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the generative design market by component (software and service) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The North American region led the generative design market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for generative design from industries such as aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Generative Design Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 175.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3DVerkstan AB, A2K Technologies, Altair Engineering Inc., AMFG , ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co. KG, Dassault Systemes, Desktop Metal, Inc., Diabatix, DIGITAL DESIGN SOLUTIONS, GEO - Design Engineering Services INC., Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, nTopology Inc., ParaMatters Inc., Simufact Engineering GmbH, Sculpteo, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

