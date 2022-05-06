USD 176.29 Bn growth in Children Day Care Services Market | APAC to occupy 32% market share | Technavio

May 06, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK , May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Children Day Care Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 176.29 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC is also the fastest growing region in the market. The expanding middle-class population and increasing incomes of people are creating a high demand for children day care services in the region.
The global children day care services market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several market players. Technavio identifies Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP-Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., and KinderCare Learning Centers LLC as some of the major market participants.
Although the decrease in child mortality rate, increasing labor force participation of women, and positive government initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, factors like the increased cost of raising children, rise in unemployment rates, and increasing health concerns for children will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Children Day Care Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global children day care services market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Center-based
- Home-based
The center-based children's day care facilities aim at working on the overall personality development of children. They provide an educationally enriched curriculum that promotes literacy, language development, personality development, and other aspects. Such benefits are driving the demand for center-based children's day care facilities.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The increasing migration of youth from rural to urban areas, in search of a better career and academic opportunities and increasing participation of women in the labor force are creating significant growth opportunities for market players in APAC.
Children Day Care Services Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our children day care services market report covers the following areas:
- Children Day Care Services Market size
- Children Day Care Services Market trends
- Children Day Care Services Market industry analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the children day care services market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the children day care services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Children Day Care Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist children day care services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the children day care services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the children day care services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of children day care services market vendors
|
Children Day Care Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 176.29 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.01
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP-Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., and KinderCare Learning Centers LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Center-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
- Cadence Education LLC
- G8 Education Ltd.
- Global Childrens Center
- Goddard Systems Inc.
- Growing Room
- JP-Holdings Inc.
- Kids R Kids International Inc.
- KinderCare Learning Centers LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
