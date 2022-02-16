USD 179.76 mn growth in Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America | Technavio

The oil and gas automation market in Latin America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the oil and gas automation market in Latin America has been segmented into SCADA, DCS, PLC, and MES. The SCADA segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. SCADA systems play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of personnel involved in the upstream process of the oil and gas industry. They provide real-time information to decision-makers located away from the oil fields.

By geography, the oil and gas automation market in Latin America has been segmented into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest Of Latin America. Brazil will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America include ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Emerson Electric Co., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers oil and gas automation solutions and process control for the petrochemical industry.

Andritz AG - The company offers solutions for oil and gas automation such as BrainWave SRU, which reduces energy and chemical consumption, produces higher quality products more consistently, and lowers production costs.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers oil and gas automation solutions that help in maximizing production, optimize drainage, reduce operational costs, and improve efficiency.

Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the oil and gas automation market in Latin America as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist oil and gas automation market growth in Latin America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the oil and gas automation market size in Latin America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas automation market vendors in Latin America

Oil And Gas Automation Market In Latin America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 179.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.07 Regional analysis Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America Performing market contribution Brazil at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Emerson Electric Co., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

