USD 18.58 Bn growth in Patient Engagement Solutions Market size | Driven by Benefits of Patient Engagement Solutions | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corp., CipherHealth Inc., Epic Systems Corp., GetWellNetwork Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Solutionreach Inc., and Sonifi Solutions Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the benefits of patient engagement solutions and the increasing adoption of healthcare technology by large companies will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulations on patient engagement solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise Solution



Web And Cloud-based Solution

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Get highlights on the growth contribution of all segments and regions by Downloading a Free Sample

Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our patient engagement solutions market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies favorable government initiatives for the adoption of IT in healthcare services as one of the prime reasons driving the patient engagement solutions market growth during the next few years.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Patient Engagement Solutions Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist patient engagement solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the patient engagement solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the patient engagement solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of patient engagement solutions market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market - Global diagnostic wearable medical devices market is segmented by Device (Vital signs monitors, Sleep and activity monitors, Fetal and obstetric monitoring devices, Neuromonitoring devices, and ECG monitors), Application (Home healthcare, Sports and fitness, and Remote patient monitoring), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market - Global blood pressure monitoring device market is segmented by product (sphygmomanometers, home-based BP monitors, BP transducers, BP monitoring consumables, and ambulatory BP monitors) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corp., CipherHealth Inc., Epic Systems Corp., GetWellNetwork Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Solutionreach Inc., and Sonifi Solutions Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio