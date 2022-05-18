USD 18.71 billion Potential Growth in Clean Label Ingredients Market Size |17,000+ Technavio Reports

May 18, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled "Clean Label Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. This recent market analysis report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 18.71 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.75% during this period.
Parent Market Overview
Technavio categorizes the global clean label ingredients market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life.
Market Competitive Landscape
The clean label ingredients market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. Some of the key players covered in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, Givaudan, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Handary SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SMS Corporation Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Hershey Co., Tiba Starch and Glucose Manufacturing Co., Ulrick and Short Ltd., VIVESCIA, Brisan Group, and Du Pont De Nemours Inc., among others.
Strategic Initiatives and Products launches
- Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers tapioca starches which help in the thickening of soups, stews, and gravies for gluten-free baking to provide superior taste.
- Chr Hansen Holding AS - The company offers simpure starches, which provide product shelf life and ease of processing in plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy, sauces and dressings, ready meals, and baked goods.
- Corbion NV - The company offers FruitMax Yellow 1000 WSS clean label ingredient, which is color food turmeric that can be used across applications such as confectionery, ice cream, snacks, bakery, and meals.
New product launches to boost the market positively
Various vendors are launching new products. For instance, in February 2020, Beneo introduced the first-ever instant functional rice starch for sauces, dressings, and fillings. In July 2020, Cargill Inc. launched a specialty and label-friendly sweetener, TruSweet 01795, for the European market.
Low awareness level likely to challenge the market growth
There is a lack of awareness about the health benefits provided by different clean label ingredients due to inadequate scientific evidence. Thus, manufacturers do not use these clean-label ingredients in their food products as consumers do not prefer such food.
COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis
The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 negatively impacted the clean label ingredient market in North America in 2020. However, the increasing popularity of fitness activities and the rising number of clean-label ingredient-based products will drive clean label ingredients market growth in the region during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By application, the market has been segmented into beverages, bakery and confectionery, sauce and condiment, dairy products, and others. The beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that consumers prefer products that contain only real and authentic ingredients.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The consumption of food products with clean-label ingredients will drive the clean label ingredients market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Key Report Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will drive clean label ingredients market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the clean label ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the clean label ingredients market in North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America and top 20 countries across these regions
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on over 20 industry-focused market vendors classified as dominant and strong players
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Pre as well as post COVID-19 market estimates
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
|
Clean Label Ingredients Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 18.71 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.6
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, Givaudan, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Handary SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SMS Corporation Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Hershey Co., Tiba Starch and Glucose Manufacturing Co., Ulrick and Short Ltd., VIVESCIA, Brisan Group, and Du Pont De Nemours Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
