USD 189.70 Bn growth in Cyber Security Market | Driven by the increasing use of mobile devices | Technavio

Find out more about the report coverage. Download a Free Sample Now

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile devices. Access to the internet has significantly increased with the growth in the adoption of mobile devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. These devices hold a lot of personal and critical information that can be accessed by unauthorized users in case of the loss of a mobile device. Also, the confidential information accessed by mobile devices is more prone to cyberattacks and hacking. All these factors are necessitating the need for advanced cybersecurity solutions, thereby driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the adoption of IoT will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Cyber Security Market: Adoption of IoT

Enterprises across various industries are making significant investments in IoT technologies to ensure better connectivity and enhance productivity. The technology is being integrated with communication systems, devices, and services to improve the overall operational efficiency. The adoption of the technology has increased the interaction between people and machines over a common wireless network, thereby making the organization susceptible to cyber threats. This is forcing organizations implementing the IoT technology to invest heavily in cybersecurity solutions. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"The implementation of firewall as a disruptive deception capability will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Know about other drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the future of market

research.

Download a Free Sample Report

Cyber Security Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cyber security market by end-user (government, BFSI, ICT, manufacturing, and others), deployment (on-premises solutions and cloud-based solutions), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The demand for cybersecurity solutions will be significant from the government agencies during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increase in security installations in developed and developing countries and the increased contribution from homeland security and the defense sectors. Similarly, in terms of deployment, the market growth will be significant in the on-premises segment through 2025.

The North American region led the cyber security market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American market is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increased adoption of cyber security solutions by end-user industries, the shift of conventional IT services to internet-based IT systems, and increased government initiatives for the implementation of cyber security solutions. The US is the key market for cybersecurity in North America.

Get highlights on segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis. Request a Free

Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2022-2026: The global treasury and risk management software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global High End Server Market 2022-2026: The global high end server market is segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Cyber Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 189.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, The Boeing Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., and Trend Micro Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AO Kaspersky Lab

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

McAfee LLC

The Boeing Co.

Trend Micro Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio