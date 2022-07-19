USD 193.04 million Growth Difference in Lemon Essential Oil Market Size at Accelerated CAGR of 4.79% - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 22:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Lemon Essential Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 is now available at Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the lemon essential oil market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.79% with a potential growth difference of USD 193.04 million from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is influenced positively by factors including the rising number of product launches coupled with the rising popularity of lemon essential oil in aromatherapy. However, the market growth might face certain limitations due to the rising threat from substitute products.
Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis is Now Available at Technavio, View PDF Sample
- Product
- Conventional: The conventional product segment held the largest lemon essential oil market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of EU mandates. The final product used in the formulation of lemon essential oils to be marketed as a medicinal product must comply with pharmaceutical requirements established by the EU. Such factors will increase the market demand during the forecast period.
- Organic
- Geographic
- APAC: 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the global lemon essential oil in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rising number of product launches will facilitate the global lemon essential oil market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Enquire about Segment-based Market Share Contribution and Regional Opportunities as you Request for Sample
- The global lemon essential oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The global lemon essential oil market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top lemon essential oil market vendors covered in the report are:
- BONTOUX SAS: The company offers crude, FCF, and folded lemon essential oil.
- CITROMAX: The company offers Kosher-certified essential lemon oil. It uses an electronic brown oil extractor for extracting essential oil from the lemon.
- Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.: The company offers a range of lemon essential oil products such as Petitgrain lemon oil and Argentina Tucuman type lemon oil.
- doTERRA International LLC: The company offers CPTG-certified lemon essential oil that is extracted using the cold-press method.
- Isagenix International LLC: The company offers Isagenix Lemon 100% Pure Essential Oil Supplement.
- Lionel Hitchen Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- Sydney Essential Oil Co.
- Ultra International BV
- Young Living Essential Oils
Get all Queries Pertaining to Product offerings and Strategic Initiatives of the Vendors as you Download PDF Sample
Our market analysis report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the global lemon essential oil market during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our global lemon essential oil market report covers the following areas:
- Lemon essential oil market size
- Lemon essential oil market trends
- Lemon essential oil market industry analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist global lemon essential oil market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the global lemon essential oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the global lemon essential oil market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global lemon essential oil market vendors
Essential Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Basil Essential Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Maracuja Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Global Lemon Essential Oil Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 193.04 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.95
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, UK, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BONTOUX SAS, CITROMAX, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., doTERRA International LLC, Isagenix International LLC, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Nestle SA, Sydney Essential Oil Co., Ultra International BV, and Young Living Essential Oils
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Packaged foods and meats market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Organic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BONTOUX SAS
- Exhibit 43: BONTOUX SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 44: BONTOUX SAS - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: BONTOUX SAS - Key offerings
- 10.4 CITROMAX
- Exhibit 46: CITROMAX - Overview
- Exhibit 47: CITROMAX - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: CITROMAX - Key news
- Exhibit 49: CITROMAX - Key offerings
- 10.5 Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.
- 10.6 doTERRA International LLC
- Exhibit 53: doTERRA International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 54: doTERRA International LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: doTERRA International LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 56: doTERRA International LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 Isagenix International LLC
- Exhibit 57: Isagenix International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Isagenix International LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Isagenix International LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 Lionel Hitchen Ltd.
- Exhibit 60: Lionel Hitchen Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Lionel Hitchen Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Lionel Hitchen Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 63: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 10.10 Sydney Essential Oil Co.
- Exhibit 68: Sydney Essential Oil Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Sydney Essential Oil Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Sydney Essential Oil Co. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Ultra International BV
- Exhibit 71: Ultra International BV - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Ultra International BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Ultra International BV - Key offerings
- 10.12 Young Living Essential Oils
- Exhibit 74: Young Living Essential Oils - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Young Living Essential Oils - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Young Living Essential Oils - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 80: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article