USD 193.04 million Growth Difference in Lemon Essential Oil Market Size at Accelerated CAGR of 4.79% - Technavio

Lemon Essential Oil Market Segment Highlights

Product

Conventional: The conventional product segment held the largest lemon essential oil market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of EU mandates. The final product used in the formulation of lemon essential oils to be marketed as a medicinal product must comply with pharmaceutical requirements established by the EU. Such factors will increase the market demand during the forecast period.

Organic

Geographic

APAC: 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the global lemon essential oil in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rising number of product launches will facilitate the global lemon essential oil market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Lemon Essential Oil Market Vendor Landscape

The global lemon essential oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global lemon essential oil market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top lemon essential oil market vendors covered in the report are:

BONTOUX SAS: The company offers crude, FCF, and folded lemon essential oil.

CITROMAX: The company offers Kosher-certified essential lemon oil. It uses an electronic brown oil extractor for extracting essential oil from the lemon.

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.: The company offers a range of lemon essential oil products such as Petitgrain lemon oil and Argentina Tucuman type lemon oil.

doTERRA International LLC: The company offers CPTG-certified lemon essential oil that is extracted using the cold-press method.

Isagenix International LLC: The company offers Isagenix Lemon 100% Pure Essential Oil Supplement.

The company offers Isagenix Lemon 100% Pure Essential Oil Supplement. Lionel Hitchen Ltd.

Nestle SA

Sydney Essential Oil Co.

Ultra International BV

Young Living Essential Oils

Lemon Essential Oil Market Scope

Our market analysis report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the global lemon essential oil market during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our global lemon essential oil market report covers the following areas:

Lemon Essential Oil Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist global lemon essential oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the global lemon essential oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global lemon essential oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global lemon essential oil market vendors

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 193.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BONTOUX SAS, CITROMAX, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., doTERRA International LLC, Isagenix International LLC, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Nestle SA, Sydney Essential Oil Co., Ultra International BV, and Young Living Essential Oils Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Packaged foods and meats market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Organic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BONTOUX SAS

Exhibit 43: BONTOUX SAS - Overview



Exhibit 44: BONTOUX SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 45: BONTOUX SAS - Key offerings

10.4 CITROMAX

Exhibit 46: CITROMAX - Overview



Exhibit 47: CITROMAX - Product and service



Exhibit 48: CITROMAX - Key news



Exhibit 49: CITROMAX - Key offerings

10.5 Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

10.6 doTERRA International LLC

Exhibit 53: doTERRA International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 54: doTERRA International LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 55: doTERRA International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 56: doTERRA International LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Isagenix International LLC

Exhibit 57: Isagenix International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 58: Isagenix International LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Isagenix International LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Lionel Hitchen Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Lionel Hitchen Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Lionel Hitchen Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Lionel Hitchen Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 63: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 64: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 66: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Sydney Essential Oil Co.

Exhibit 68: Sydney Essential Oil Co. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Sydney Essential Oil Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Sydney Essential Oil Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Ultra International BV

Exhibit 71: Ultra International BV - Overview



Exhibit 72: Ultra International BV - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Ultra International BV - Key offerings

10.12 Young Living Essential Oils

Exhibit 74: Young Living Essential Oils - Overview



Exhibit 75: Young Living Essential Oils - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Young Living Essential Oils - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

