USD 195.73 Million Growth in Chicory Market from 2021 to 2025 | Belgium to Hold 16%-18% of Global Market Share | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

Oct 25, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chicory market size is expected to increase by USD 195.73 million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.51%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
Discover Chicory Market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in FREE sample report- Download Now!
The chicory market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies increasing inclination of consumers towards organic and nutritional products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The preference for chicory as a cheaper substitute for coffee will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The chicory market analysis includes Application segment and Geography Landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Chicory Market Covers the Following Areas:
Companies Mentioned
- Beneo GmbH
- Cargill Inc.
- Delecto Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Murlikrishna Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Natures Gold Production B.V.
- Pioneer Chicory
- PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Starwest Botanicals Inc.
- Xylem Inc.
Related Reports:
Genetically Modified Seeds Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Grocery Market in India by Product and Platform - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
|
Chicory Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 195.73 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.83
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Belgium, US, France, The Netherlands, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., Delecto Foods Pvt. Ltd., Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Murlikrishna Foods Pvt. Ltd., Natures Gold Production B.V., Pioneer Chicory, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Starwest Botanicals Inc., and Xylem Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beneo GmbH
- Cargill Inc.
- Delecto Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Murlikrishna Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Natures Gold Production B.V.
- Pioneer Chicory
- PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Starwest Botanicals Inc.
- Xylem Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article