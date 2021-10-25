USD 195.73 Million Growth in Chicory Market from 2021 to 2025 | Belgium to Hold 16%-18% of Global Market Share | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

The chicory market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies increasing inclination of consumers towards organic and nutritional products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The preference for chicory as a cheaper substitute for coffee will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The chicory market analysis includes Application segment and Geography Landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Chicory Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 195.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.83 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries Belgium, US, France, The Netherlands, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., Delecto Foods Pvt. Ltd., Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Murlikrishna Foods Pvt. Ltd., Natures Gold Production B.V., Pioneer Chicory, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Starwest Botanicals Inc., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

