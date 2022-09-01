USD 2.08 bn growth expected in Asteroid Mining Market -- North America to present maximum growth opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Asteroid Mining Market by Event Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 2.08 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Latest market research report titled Asteroid Mining Market by Event Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global asteroid mining market is concentrated. The market is still in its development stage, with most of the progress expected to happen in the next decade. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions may aid the market players in improving their technological capabilities. For instance, in June 2022, Boeing and several Canadian industry partners announced their intent to collaborate to provide the capability and sustainability of the proven P-8A Poseidon for the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) requirements. Also, vendors are testing their prototypes for future space mining.

An increase in space missions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with asteroid mining might hamper the market growth.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Asteroid Mining Corp. Ltd., Kleos Space SA, OffWorld Inc., Shackleton Energy Co., SpaceFab.US, The Boeing Co., and Trans Astronautica Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global asteroid mining market is segmented as below:

Event Type

Spacecraft Design



Launch



Operation

The market growth in the spacecraft design segment will be significant over the forecast period. Increasing investments in modern spacecraft designs for various projects is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

North America holds a major share in the global asteroid mining market. The expansion of the domestic and commercial space mining business and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The asteroid mining market report covers the following areas:

Asteroid Mining Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist asteroid mining market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the asteroid mining market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the asteroid mining market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of asteroid mining market vendors

Related Reports:

Asteroid Mining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.08 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 15.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asteroid Mining Corp. Ltd., Kleos Space SA, OffWorld Inc., Shackleton Energy Co., SpaceFab.US, The Boeing Co., and Trans Astronautica Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Event Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Event Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Event Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Event Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Event Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Event Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Event Type

5.3 Spacecraft design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Spacecraft design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Spacecraft design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Spacecraft design - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Spacecraft design - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Launch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Launch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Launch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Launch - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Launch - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Operation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Operation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Operation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Operation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Operation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Event Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Event Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asteroid Mining Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Asteroid Mining Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Asteroid Mining Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Asteroid Mining Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Kleos Space SA

Exhibit 96: Kleos Space SA - Overview



Exhibit 97: Kleos Space SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Kleos Space SA - Key offerings

10.5 OffWorld Inc.

Exhibit 99: OffWorld Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: OffWorld Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: OffWorld Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Shackleton Energy Co.

Exhibit 102: Shackleton Energy Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Shackleton Energy Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Shackleton Energy Co. - Key offerings

10.7 SpaceFab.US

Exhibit 105: SpaceFab.US - Overview



Exhibit 106: SpaceFab.US - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: SpaceFab.US - Key offerings

10.8 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 108: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 111: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Trans Astronautica Corp.

Exhibit 113: Trans Astronautica Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Trans Astronautica Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Trans Astronautica Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 119: Research methodology



Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 121: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio