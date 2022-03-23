USD 2.08 Bn growth in Process Analyzer Market | Driven by capacity additions in major end-user industries | Technavio

The market is driven by capacity additions in major end-user industries. The growing demand for industrial and consumer products has resulted in capacity additions across various industries. For example, the growing demand for generic or over-the-counter (OTC) drugs across the globe are driving investments in the pharmaceutical sector of China and India. Similarly, the high adoption rate of food and beverages products is driving F&B manufacturers to increase investments in the expansion of manufacturing facilities. Such factors are increasing the demand for process analyzers, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, rising concerns toward controlling and monitoring emission levels and the growing focus on recycling of natural resources and renewable energy will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Process Analyzer Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the market is segmented by oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, healthcare, water and wastewater treatment, and others.

The oil and gas segment exhibited high demand for process analyzers in 2021.

The increasing use of process analyzers in various applications such as tracing gas purity, performing contamination analysis, compositional analysis, and hydrocarbon analysis is driving the growth of the segment.

The increase in demand for natural gas and its production activities will also contribute to the growth of the oil and gas segment during the forecast period.

Process Analyzer Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

Growing investments in the transportation sector and warehousing capacity are driving the growth of the regional market.

The increasing demand and availability of processed food and personal care products are also contributing to the growth of the process analyzers market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for process analyzers in APAC.

Market growth in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Aneolia SARL

Bruker Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress Hauser Group Services AG

Honeywell International Inc.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Metrohm AG

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Modcon Systems Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Spectris Plc

Teledyne Instruments Inc.

Testo SE and Co. KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Process Analyzer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2087.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aneolia SARL, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Metrohm AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Modcon Systems Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, Teledyne Instruments Inc., Testo SE and Co. KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

