USD 2.12 bn Growth in Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India | Technavio

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India: Driver

The increasing demand for premium appliances will fuel the growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India during the forecast period. The growing importance of consumer electronics and home appliances is resulting in the demand for unique and premium consumer electronics. Premium appliances are equipped with smart features that match the societal status of upper-class households. The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) is driving the demand for luxury consumer electronics and home appliances in developing economies and fueling the market growth.

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India: Challenge

Compliance costs will challenge the growth of the consumer electronics and household appliances market in India. The consumer electronics and home appliances market has been experiencing an increase in cost burden due to the evolving nature of compliances prescribed by the government in recent years. This cost burden is ultimately passed on to consumers, thus making products unaffordable and having a detrimental impact on their demand. These factors will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India: Vendor Analysis

The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

AB Electrolux - As the key products, the company provides several products such as washing machine(Front Load Washer with SmartBoost and others.

As the key products, the company provides several products such as washing machine(Front Load Washer with SmartBoost and others. Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - As the key products, the company offers several home appliances such as washing machines, laundry care, and others.

As the key products, the company offers several home appliances such as washing machines, laundry care, and others. Hitachi Ltd. - As the key products, the company offers washing machines, fridges, air conditioners, and others.

As the key products, the company offers washing machines, fridges, air conditioners, and others. Koninklijke Philips NV - As the key products, the company offers heaters, washing machines, fridges, sound systems, and others.

As the key products, the company offers heaters, washing machines, fridges, sound systems, and others. LG Electronics Inc. - As the key products, the company offers heaters, washing machine, fridge, sound systems, and others.

Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India by product (consumer electronics and home appliances) and market landscape (freestanding and built-in). The consumer electronics and home appliances market share growth in India by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India. Request a Free Sample Report

Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Household Appliances

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: India - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: India market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Consumer electronics

Home appliances

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Consumer Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Consumer Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Consumer Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Home Appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Home Appliances - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Style

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Freestanding

Built in

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Style - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Style

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Style

6.3 Freestanding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Freestanding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Freestanding - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Built-in - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Built-in - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Built-in - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Style

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growth in government initiatives for electronic products

8.1.2 Rising changes in the design of home architecture

8.1.3 Increasing demand for premium appliances

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Compliance Cost

8.2.2 Data security issues associated with smart consumer electronics and home appliances

8.2.3 Regulations and standards set for safety issues

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances

8.3.2 Adoption of energy-efficient consumer electronics and home appliances

8.3.3 Growing investment in R&D activities

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 33: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 36: AB Electrolux - Overview

Exhibit 37: AB Electrolux - Business segments

Exhibit 38: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.- Key news

Exhibit 39: AB Electrolux - Key offerings

Exhibit 40: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

10.4 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 41: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.- Overview

Exhibit 42: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.- Business Segments

Exhibit 43: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.- Key news

Exhibit 44: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 45: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.-Segment focus

10.5 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Hitachi Ltd.-Overview

Exhibit 47: Hitachi Ltd.- Business Segments

Exhibit 48: Hitachi Ltd.- Key news

Exhibit 49: Hitachi Ltd.- Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Hitachi Ltd.-Segment focus

10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 51: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview

Exhibit 52: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business Segments

Exhibit 53: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Koninklijke Philips NV -Segment focus

10.7 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 55: LG Electronics Inc. -Overview

Exhibit 56: LG Electronics Inc. - Business Segments

Exhibit 57: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 58: LG Electronics Inc. .- Key offerings

Exhibit 59: LG Electronics Inc. -Segment focus

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 60: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 61: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business Segments

Exhibit 62: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Robert Bosch GmbH -Segment focus

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. -Overview

Exhibit 65: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business Segments

Exhibit 66: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 67: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. -Segment focus

10.10 Sony Corp

Exhibit 69: Sony Corp -Overview

Exhibit 70: Sony Corp- Business Segments

Exhibit 71: Sony Corp- Key news

Exhibit 72: Sony Corp - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Sony Corp -Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 74: Toshiba Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Toshiba Corp. - Business Segments

Exhibit 76: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. -Segment focus

10.12 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 78: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Whirlpool Corp. - Business Segments

Exhibit 80: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Whirlpool Corp. -Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82 : Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

