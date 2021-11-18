USD 2.13 bn growth in Workforce Management Software Market | Technavio

The workforce management software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Workforce Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Workforce Management Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the workforce management software market include Automatic Data Processing Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and Workday Inc.

Regulatory compliance, the increasing need to streamline HR functions, and the need for workforce diversity management will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as high implementation and maintenance costs may threaten the growth of the market.

Workforce Management Software Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to Technavio, 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the workforce management software market in the region. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing need to streamline HR functions will drive the workforce management software market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Workforce Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist workforce management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the workforce management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the workforce management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of workforce management software market vendors

Workforce Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, India, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Automatic Data Processing Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

