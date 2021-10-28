USD 2.15 Bn growth in Meat Substitutes Market | Beyond Meat Inc., Ecozone UK Ltd., Gathered Foods Corp. emerge as top players | Technavio

Factors such as new product launches and an increase in the number of people following a vegan lifestyle will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The meat substitutes market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

Meat Substitutes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Soy-based



Wheat-based



Mycoprotein-based



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Meat Substitutes Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the meat substitutes market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Beyond Meat Inc., Ecozone UK Ltd., Gathered Foods Corp., Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Monde Nissin Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever Group.

New product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the relatively high price of meat substitutes will hamper the market growth.

Meat Substitutes Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist meat substitutes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the meat substitutes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the meat substitutes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meat substitutes market vendors

Meat Substitutes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beyond Meat Inc., Ecozone UK Ltd., Gathered Foods Corp., Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Monde Nissin Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

