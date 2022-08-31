USD 2.17 bn Growth in Aluminum Foil Packaging Market, Food and Beverage to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

Aug 31, 2022, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum foil packaging market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete in terms of product differentiation and prices. Established vendors are investing in R&D to improve their market presence.
The aluminum foil packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 2.17 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the aluminum foil packaging market include ACG, Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Alibérico SLU, Amcor Plc, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hulamin Ltd., Plus Pack AS, Tekni-Plex Inc., and United Company Rusal Plc. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- ACG - The company offers tropical foils, CR/SF foils, and Aluminum Lidding foils.
- Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. - The company offers aluminum foil packaging for frozen foods, cakes, roasted foods, and others.
- Alcoa Corp. - The company offers aluminum foil packaging under its brand Reynolds. It offers standard aluminum foil, heavy-duty aluminum foil, non-stick aluminum foil, and others.
- Alibérico SLU - The company offers aluminum foil packaging for food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.
- Amcor Plc - The company offers aluminum foil containers and lidding foil.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Aluminum Foil Packaging Market size
- Aluminum Foil Packaging Market trends
- Aluminum Foil Packaging Market industry analysis
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Food And Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating End-user Segments
The food and beverage segment will be the largest contributor to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rise in sales of packaged foods and dairy products is driving the growth of the market, which is fueling the growth of the food and beverage segment. Factors such as the rising global population and growing health awareness are driving the demand for dairy products.
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum foil packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aluminum foil packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aluminum foil packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum foil packaging market vendors
Related Reports
Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Aluminum Cans Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.32
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, India, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACG, Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Alibérico SLU, Amcor Plc, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hulamin Ltd., Plus Pack AS, Tekni-Plex Inc., and United Company Rusal Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user
- 5.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 17: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenerio
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 45: ACG - Overview
- Exhibit 46: ACG - Product and service
- 10.3 ACG
- Exhibit 47: ACG - Key news
- Exhibit 48: ACG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: Alcoa Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Alcoa Corp. - Business segments
- 10.5 Alcoa Corp.
- Exhibit 54: Alcoa Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 55: Alcoa Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Alcoa Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 57: Alibérico SLU - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Alibérico SLU - Product and service
- 10.6 Alibérico SLU
- 10.7 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 63: Amcor Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 64: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- Exhibit 66: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.8 Hindalco Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 68: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 69: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 71: Hulamin Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Hulamin Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.9 Hulamin Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: Hulamin Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Hulamin Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Hulamin Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 76: Plus Pack AS - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Plus Pack AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Plus Pack AS - Key offerings
- 10.10 Plus Pack AS
- Exhibit 79: Tekni-Plex Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Tekni-Plex Inc. - Product and service
- 10.11 Tekni-Plex Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Tekni-Plex Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Tekni-Plex Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: United Company Rusal Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 84: United Company Rusal Plc - Business segments
- 10.12 United Company Rusal Plc
- Exhibit 85: United Company Rusal Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: United Company Rusal Plc - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/aluminum-foil-packagingmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article