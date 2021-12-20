USD 2.18 Billion Growth in CT Scanners Market: By Product (standalone and portable) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) | Global Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

One of the key factors driving growth in the CT scanners market is the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. The prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, is increasing globally, which is triggering the demand for diagnostic imaging products, including CT scanner systems. Globally, the incidence of several respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and lung cancer is also increasing. The prevalence of asthma is increasing rapidly in low and middle-income countries, especially those in Asia. The high incidence of cancer will increase the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses and the increasing prevalence of other chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, will further augment the demand for CT scanners during the forecast period.

Key Market Participants Analysis

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. operates its business under segments- Office, Imaging System, Medical System, and Industry and Others. The company offers CT Scanners namely, PRISM edition, GENESIS SP, Prime SP, Aquilion Lightning 80, and Exceed LB.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. operates its business under segments- Medical Imaging, Non destructive testing, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers CT Scanners namely OnSight 3D Extremity System.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates its business under segments- Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers CT Scanners namely Persona CT.

CT scanners Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Standalone



Portable

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for CT scanners in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, product launches, a growing number of awareness programs regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and high healthcare spending by people will facilitate the CT scanners market growth in North America over the forecast period.

CT scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., HTSI Healthcare Solutions, J. Morita Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and UIH Solutions, LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

