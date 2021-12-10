USD 2.22 Bn Growth in Home Fragrances Market | Flourishing Fragrance Industry to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The flourishing fragrance industry is notably driving the home fragrance market growth. Increased demand from customers for enriched perfumes coupled with an increased reliance on aromachology for stress reduction has played a pivotal role in driving the demand for fragrances. The growth of this market is further attributed to the growing disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China leading to a shift in the consumption patterns toward premium products. Furthermore, the high demand for customized home fragrances enriched with natural ingredients plays a vital role in driving the revenue inflow of the global home fragrances market. In addition, other factors such as adoption of advanced technologies and increase in disposable incomes are also expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The harmful impact of home fragrance ingredients is one of the factors that will limit the market's growth during the forecast period. Exposure to harmful ingredients including phthalates present in home fragrances can increase the risk of endocrinal, reproductive, and developmental problems. In addition, essential oils and scented candles often release toxins and parrafin, which, can further, lead to damage to the liver, kidneys, and nervous system, which can lead to serious health issues, including hormonal disruptions, behavioral problems, and learning disabilities. Furthermore, other factors such as criticality of inventory management and product sourcing and threat of counterfeit products will also limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

The home fragrances market report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The offline distribution channel held the largest home fragrances market share in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Home fragrances manufacturers sell their products through specialty stores and other retailing formats, which intensifies market competition. Vendors are also resorting to the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales from offline distribution channels and simultaneously promote a digital experience. The adoption of these strategies will help vendors to increase their market shares and expand their consumer base.

In terms of Geography, Europe was the largest revenue-generating segment APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the home fragrances market. The region will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional segment can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a huge consumer base and the penetration of key vendors. China is the key market for home fragrances in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Home Fragrances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AirEsscentials Inc., Archipelago Inc., Aroma360 LLC, Beaumont Products Inc., Bolsius International BV, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

