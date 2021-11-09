USD 2.25 Bn growth in Smart Refrigerator Market | New Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

Gain comprehensive insights about the smart refrigerator market by purchasing our complete report. Read Our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Factors such as the growing preference for customer personalization and the growing demand for advanced kitchen appliances will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The smart refrigerator market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

Smart Refrigerator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The growth of the smart refrigerator market in the offline segment was significant in 2020. Similarly, the market observed maximum growth in North America. The region accounted for 34% of the overall market share. The US is the key market for smart refrigerators in North America.

Smart Refrigerator Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the smart refrigerator market include AB Electrolux, BSH Home Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Liebherr-International AG, MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The smart refrigerator market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing preference for customer personalization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of smart refrigerators will hamper the market growth.

Smart Refrigerator Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart refrigerator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart refrigerator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart refrigerator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart refrigerator market vendors

Smart Refrigerator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, BSH Home Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Liebherr-International AG, MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

