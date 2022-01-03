USD 2.28 Bn growth in Electrolyte Mixes Market | Driven by Health Benefits of Electrolytes | Technavio

Purchase our full report for detailed insights on the future growth opportunities in the global electrolyte mixes market. Start by Downloading a Free Sample

The health benefits of electrolyte mixes have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Electrolyte mixes contain various minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These minerals help to stimulate muscles and nerves and reduce muscle cramping. The consumption of electrolyte mixes also improves electrolyte balance in the body and reduces fatigue, nausea, dizziness, and enhances the ability to focus. Many such benefits are increasing the consumption of electrolyte mixes, which is driving the growth of the market.

However, the lack of awareness and availability of electrolyte mixes might hamper the market growth.

Electrolyte Mixes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electrolyte Mixes Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Human



Animal

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

By end-users, humans are the major consumers of electrolyte mix products. The segment is driven by the rising demand for sports drinks among fitness enthusiasts and the increasing consumption of fortified food and beverages.

By geography, North America will present several growth opportunities for electrolyte mixes manufacturers. The region currently holds 38% of the global market share. The strong presence of many regional and global vendors is fostering the growth of the market. The US and Canada are the key markets for electrolytes mixes in North America.

Electrolyte Mixes Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Electrolyte Mixes Market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Cargill Inc., Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., LyteLine LLC, Nuun and Company Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Sequel Natural Ltd., Tailwind Nutrition, The Coca-Cola Co., and Ultima Replenisher. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electrolyte mixes market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electrolyte Mixes Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electrolyte mixes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electrolyte mixes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electrolyte mixes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electrolyte mixes market vendors

Electrolyte Mixes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Cargill Inc., Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., LyteLine LLC, Nuun and Company Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Sequel Natural Ltd., Tailwind Nutrition, The Coca-Cola Co., and Ultima Replenisher Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

