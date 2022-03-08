USD 2.31 Bn growth opportunity in Professional Online Courses Market in India | Increase in internet-based businesses to accelerate growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players occupying the competitive landscape. With the growing number of new players, the competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period. In order to expand their presence and survive in the market, several vendors are considering adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As.

AnalytixLabs, Cisco Systems Inc., Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, LinkedIn Corp., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, NIIT Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Udemy Inc. are some of the dominant market participants.

The increase in internet-based businesses will create significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of smart devices and the rapid penetration of the internet has led many vendors in the market to take their business online. Vendors are also making huge investments in content marketing and social media marketing techniques to offer cost-effective professional online courses. Video advertisements are also gaining traction in digital marketing campaigns adopted by these companies. These factors are increasing the sales of online professional courses, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Also, the increasing need for skill development and the prevalent web-conferencing solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of credible and quality courses will challenge the growth of the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Professional Online Courses Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

Professional Online Courses Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Technical Courses



Non-technical Courses

End-user

Individual Learners



Organizational Learners



Institutional Learners

By product, the technical courses segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing job opportunities present in the IT sector in India are encouraging students to take related courses to enhance their competitiveness. Also, the increasing number of graduates in the fields of engineering, technology, management, BFSI, and architecture has been driving the growth of the segment.

Similarly, based on the end-users, the individual learners segment will hold the largest share of the market. The increasing demand for technical courses in the fields of ITeS and BFSI has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. Besides, the benefits offered by professional online courses such as flexible learning environments, quick and objective assessments, and the extent of personalized attention are driving the growth of the segment.

Professional Online Courses Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist professional online courses market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the professional online courses market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the professional online courses market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional online courses market vendors in India

Professional Online Courses Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.78 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AnalytixLabs, Cisco Systems Inc., Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, LinkedIn Corp., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, NIIT Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

