USD 2.35 billion Growth Variance in Clamshell Packaging Market with 34% of the contribution from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: One of the key factors driving the global clamshell packaging industry growth is the growth of multinational fast-food chains. The growth of multinational fast-food brands is increasing the adoption of low-cost and convenient packaging materials, including clamshell packaging. For instance, In May 2022 , Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., the holder of the master franchisee for Domino's Pizza brand in India , Sri Lanka , Bangladesh , and Nepal , announced that in Q4 2021, the company had launched 80 new restaurants of Domino's Pizza in India . In January 2021 , McDonald's Corp. announced plans to open nearly 500 restaurants in the US and its International Operated Markets segments. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global clamshell packaging market during the forecast period.

Market Segment Insights

The clamshell packaging market report is segmented by End-user (Food, Electronics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The clamshell packaging market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. Changing lifestyles and food habits are significant factors underlying the growth of the packaged food industry across the world. Market vendors experienced an increase in their revenues generated through the sales of clamshell packaging. In 2021, with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, the number of COVID-19 cases decreased, which led to the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions. These factors have propelled the demand for clamshell packaging, and the segment is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for clamshell packaging in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapidly expanding end-user industries such as food and beverage, electronics, and personal care will facilitate the clamshell packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Clamshell Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Blisterpak Inc., Clearpack Engineering Inc., Creative Plastics, Dordan Manufacturing Co., Footprint LLC, Helmy Plastics, Lacerta Group Inc., Novolex Holdings LLC, Panic Plastics Inc., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Placon Corp., Plastic Ingenuity Inc., Prime Packaging LLC, QPC Pack, Sinclair and Rush Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Universal Plastics Group Inc., Walter Drake Inc., and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

