USD 2.36 Billion Potential Growth in Functional Coffee Market | 33% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Functional Coffee Market Vendor Landscape

The functional coffee market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in building distribution networks and product portfolios to differentiate themselves and to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendors are offering innovative marketing solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Vendors invest heavily in building distribution networks and product portfolios to differentiate themselves. In such a fragmented market, players are coming up with wider product portfolios, which provide many options to buyers, thereby intensifying the competition in the market.

Top companies covered in this report are:

Baristas Coffee Co. Inc. : The company offers food colorants sourced from fruit, vegetables or other natural sources.

: The company offers food colorants sourced from fruit, vegetables or other natural sources. Berner Food and Beverage : The company manufactures and distributes flavors, aromatic extracts, and colorings for the food & beverage industry through its subsidiaries such as Fiorio Colori, Select Alimenta, and Variati.

: The company manufactures and distributes flavors, aromatic extracts, and colorings for the food & beverage industry through its subsidiaries such as Fiorio Colori, Select Alimenta, and Variati. Bulletproof 360 Inc. : The company offers wide range of quality Baked Goods, Catering Services, Fitness Supplements, Flours and Food Grains.

: The company offers wide range of quality Baked Goods, Catering Services, Fitness Supplements, Flours and Food Grains. Cothas Coffee Co. : The company offers food colorants sourced from natural or nature-identical beta-carotene which are present in fruits and vegetables.

: The company offers food colorants sourced from natural or nature-identical beta-carotene which are present in fruits and vegetables. Farmer Bros Co. : The company offers wide range of natural ingredients which can be used in foods and beverages industry.

: The company offers wide range of natural ingredients which can be used in foods and beverages industry. FM Cosmetics UK Ltd.

Few more companies covered in the report are:

Function Coffee Labs

Heine Brothers Coffee

Ingenuity Beverages LLC

Kitu Life Inc.

Nathan Coffee Mart

Nestle SA

Peak State

Peets Coffee Inc.

Royal Cup Inc.

Sklew Biotech Ltd.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Strauss Group Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Vardhman Foods and Beverages

Get more details on the strategic moves of all the companies as you download this report sample

Functional Coffee Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

Product

Whole Bean Coffee: The whole bean coffee product segment held the largest functional coffee market in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest growth throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the high demand for whole bean coffee as it is ground just before brewing, and so it tends to taste more fresh and flavorful than pre-ground coffee beans.

Ground Coffee



RTD Coffee

Geography

APAC: 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Indonesia is the key market for functional coffee in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Europe is another potential market for functional coffee. The increase in demand for healthy and nutritious food will facilitate the functional coffee market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Request your sample copy at the earliest right here to know more about the contribution of each segment

Functional Coffee Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global functional coffee as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the functional coffee market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The functional coffee market report covers the following areas:

Functional Coffee Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist functional coffee market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the functional coffee market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the functional coffee market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional coffee market, vendors

Related Reports:

Caffeine-based Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Functional Beverage Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cold Brew Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Instant Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Functional Coffee Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.33 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Indonesia, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baristas Coffee Co. Inc., Berner Food and Beverage, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Cothas Coffee Co., Farmer Bros Co., FM Cosmetics UK Ltd., Function Coffee Labs, Heine Brothers Coffee, Ingenuity Beverages LLC, Kitu Life Inc., Nathan Coffee Mart, Nestle SA, Peak State, Peets Coffee Inc., Royal Cup Inc., Sklew Biotech Ltd., Starbucks Coffee Company, Strauss Group Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Vardhman Foods and Beverages Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

