USD 2.38 Bn growth in Computer Assisted Coding Market | 3M Co., Artificial Medical Intelligence Inc., and athenahealth Inc. emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

Factors such as increasing implementation of electronic health record (EHR) systems and the growing regulatory requirements for patient data management will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The computer assisted coding market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

Computer Assisted Coding Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

By deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the on-premise segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period. In terms of geography, North America is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players during the forecast period. The region currently holds 48% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for computer-assisted coding in North America.

Computer Assisted Coding Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the computer assisted coding market include 3M Co., Artificial Medical Intelligence Inc., athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corp., Craneware plc, Dolbey Systems Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Streamline Health Solutions Inc., The Coding Network LLC, and UnitedHealth Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

Computer Assisted Coding Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist computer assisted coding market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the computer assisted coding market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the computer assisted coding market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer assisted coding market vendors

Computer Assisted Coding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Artificial Medical Intelligence Inc., athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corp., Craneware plc, Dolbey Systems Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Streamline Health Solutions Inc., The Coding Network LLC, and UnitedHealth Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

