USD 2.38 Bn growth in Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model - Technavio

Application

Orthopedic And Spinal



Dental



Hearing Aids



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The orthopedic and spinal segment will significantly increase its market share in 3D printed medical equipment. Many orthopedic implants created with 3D printing are comprised of titanium. Greater porosity in the implants is possible thanks to technology than is possible with traditional manufacturing methods.

Additionally, spinal implant designers can improve the functionality of their creations through 3D printing. With the use of this technique, they may create fusion interbody devices using materials that are known to be osteoconductive and biocompatible. Buy Sample Report.

Global 3D printing medical devices market Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the major vendors of the global 3D printing medical devices market in the health care industry include:

3D Systems Corp.

Autodesk Inc.

EnvisionTEC GmBH

Formlabs Inc.

General Electric Co.

Materialize NV

Renishaw Plc

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Company

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth over the projection period. North America's largest market for 3D-printed medical products is the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the projected period, the growth of the worldwide 3D printing medical devices market in North America would be aided by the rising demand for personalized or customized medical equipment. Download Free Sample Report.

Global 3D printing medical devices market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist global 3D printing medical devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the global 3D printing medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global 3D printing medical devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global 3d printing medical devices market vendors

Surgical Site Infection Control Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The surgical site infection control market share is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The home blood pressure monitoring devices market share is expected to increase by USD 565.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Autodesk Inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare Equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Orthopedic and spinal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Orthopedic and spinal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Orthopedic and spinal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Dental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Dental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Dental - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Hearing aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Hearing aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Hearing aids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

