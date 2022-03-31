USD 2.39 Bn growth expected in Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market | High demand expected from process industries | Technavio

The increasing demand for compact automation solutions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Industrial operators are increasingly adopting industrial internet of things (IIoT) solutions to enhance profitability and ensure real-time communication. Despite the benefits, the rising adoption of IoT-enabled processes is creating design challenges related to the reduction of price and the attainment of the benefits of factory automation for manufacturers and system integrators. Also, the move towards complete automation of processes is challenging for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to budget constraints. Hence, most SMEs are considering the use of PLCs as they provide the same functionalities and features of large devices while consuming lesser power. All these factors are creating significant demand for PLCs, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the market is segmented by process industry, discrete industry, and building automation.

End-users across the process industries exhibited high demand for PLCs in 2021.

PLCs are widely used in industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage.

For example, in the oil and gas industry, PLCs are used in upstream oil and gas activities such as drilling, mooring, and positioning, and in platforms as well as in the midstream sector for monitoring spillage and leaks during oil or gas transportation. Similarly, in the power sector, PLCs are used to improve signal connectivity, server management, and data acquisition.

Many such factors are driving the growth of the process industries segment.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market is segmented by unitary, modular, and rackmount.

The unitary PLC segment held the largest share in the market in 2021.

The increasing use of unitary PLCs in small machines and fixed applications owing to their low cost and compactness is driving the growth of the segment.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period.

About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

Factors such as strong industrialization, rising demand for medium-voltage and low-voltage motors, and increasing investments in the power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries are driving the growth of the PLC market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for PLCs in APAC.

Request for a Free Sample of this research report for highlights on other major segments and regions in the market.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Industries Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tilt Sensor Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Unitary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Modular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rackmount - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Building automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Industries Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio