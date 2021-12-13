USD 2.41 Billion Growth in Privileged Identity Management Market: By End-user (large enterprises, government organizations, and SMEs) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) | Technavio

The privileged identity management market share growth by the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adoption of PIM by enterprises is expected to increase because of its benefits such as performance, affordability, security, enterprise-class scalability, and easy management of shared sensitive information, including documents, passwords, and digital identities. The growing adoption of BYOD and increasing threat to data security are compelling large enterprises to adopt PIM solutions.

One of the key factors driving growth in the privileged identity management market is the increasing frequency of insider threats. Enterprises face issues where unauthorized employees may have access to critical applications or systems. A major reason for this is privileged account users sharing their privileged identity, such as administrative account, with another person. This can pose a serious threat to enterprises. Traditional approaches, such as security information and event management (SIEMs) solutions, are not enough for security teams to collect sufficient data to protect information from potential insider threats. Enterprises require advanced user activity monitoring solutions to monitor privileged user activity. PIM vendors help in monitoring user activity and tracking unauthorized access to critical assets in enterprises. This is expected to increase the adoption of PIM among enterprises, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Privileged Identity Management Companies:

Arcon

BeyondTrust Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Centrify Corp.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

The PIM affecting the convenience of end-users will be a major challenge for the privileged identity management market during the forecast period. Password-based security is one of the most common forms of authentication. However, it is the worst security measure because it is the most vulnerable to cyberattacks. Thus, vendors provide additional layers of authentication to increase the security of privileged accounts in enterprises. This is an in-depth approach to securing and managing privileged accounts. PIM helps enterprises ensure that each security layer covers the gaps that other defenses may lack. However, additional layers of security can be frustrating for end-users as it makes it more difficult for them to access privileged accounts. A privileged account user may have to pass through various authentication processes, which may not be convenient. This, in turn, reduces operational efficiency and productivity. Thus, end-users are not comfortable adopting this solution, which poses a challenge for vendors.

Privileged Identity Management Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Large enterprises - size and forecast 2020-2025

Government organizations - size and forecast 2020-2025

SMEs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Privileged Identity Management Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Privileged Identity Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.80% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arcon, BeyondTrust Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nomura Research Institute Ltd. , and Wallix Group SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

