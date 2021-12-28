USD 2.43 Billion Growth in Wagyu Beef Market | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

Read our Sample Report

Wagyu Beef Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Japanese Breed



Australian Breed



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The wagyu beef market share growth by the Japanese breed segment will be significant during the forecast period. Promotional activities by Japanese authorities have increased wagyu beef consumption. The foodservice industry, especially the fine-dining segment, is a key consumer of Japanese wagyu beef. Premium Japanese wagyu beef products, such as Kobe beef, are popular among several Michelin Star and fine dining restaurants across the world.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71738

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The wagyu beef market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The growing inventory of wagyu beef in Japan is estimated to drive the wagyu beef market during the forecast period. The increase in the production of Wagyu beef can reduce the gap between supply and demand and increase consumption which can drive the market during the forecast period. The increased production is a result of several initiatives by governments to promote wagyu production. In May 2020, the Government of Japan announced that it would issue support payments to Wagyu beef cattle producers under the Beef Livestock Stabilization Program, also known as Marukin. Under the program, the government will pay wagyu cattle producers 90% of the difference between production costs and revenue, which is recalculated monthly. Such initiatives drive the production of Wagyu beef and will drive the market during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the trends & drivers that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

Wagyu Beef Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the Wagyu Beef Market in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry include Agri Beef Co., AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd., Blackmore Wagyu, Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel-Wagyu GbR, JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., and Starzen Co. Ltd.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wagyu beef market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Wagyu Beef Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wagyu beef market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wagyu beef market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wagyu beef market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wagyu beef market vendors

Related Reports:

Beef Market in US by Distribution Channel and Cut Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The beef market share in the US should rise by USD 8.95 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.63%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Beef Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The beef market share should rise by USD 43.05 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.82%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Wagyu Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.47 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries Japan, US, Hong Kong (SAR, Australia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agri Beef Co., AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd., Blackmore Wagyu, Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel-Wagyu GbR, JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., and Starzen Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio