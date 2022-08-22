USD 2.49 bn growth expected in Sushi Restaurants Market -- APAC to occupy 84% market share

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Sushi Restaurants Market Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 2.49 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.30% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio categorizes the global sushi restaurants market as a part of the global restaurants market within the overall hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The parent global restaurants market covers companies, owners, and operators of restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, fast-food joints, takeout facilities, and food catering services.

The sushi restaurants market is fragmented with the presence of many players operating at both regional and international levels. The market is highly regulated with strict regulations in place in terms of food hygiene, which increases compliance costs for new entrants. In some countries, vendors need to strictly adhere to the existing minimum wage legislation. It is difficult for new entrants to compete with established players since they lack economies of scale. These issues make the overall threat of new entrants moderate for the present and forecast period.

Increasing marketing strategies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the chances of potential food contamination might hamper the growth of market players. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi are among some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global sushi restaurants market is segmented as below:

Product

RDSR



CBSR

The market growth in the RDSR segment is expected to be maximum over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of quick-service sushi restaurants is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

84% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The rising awareness of Japanese cuisine in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sushi restaurants market report covers the following areas:

Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sushi restaurants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sushi restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sushi restaurants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sushi restaurants market vendors

