USD 2.52 Bn growth in Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market between 2021 and 2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The report on the refurbished medical imaging equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by demand for cost-effective medical imaging devices. This study also identifies the increasing privatization in the healthcare sector as one of the prime reasons driving the refurbished medical imaging equipment market growth during the next few years.

The refurbished medical imaging equipment market analysis includes segmentation by product (CT scanners, MRI scanners, general X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, and SPECT/PET scanners), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers), geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The refurbished medical imaging equipment market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Atlantis Worldwide LLC

Block Imaging

Canon Inc.

EverX Pty Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Integrity Medical Systems Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Radiology Oncology Systems Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlantis Worldwide LLC, Block Imaging , Canon Inc., EverX Pty Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Integrity Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Radiology Oncology Systems Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

