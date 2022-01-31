USD 2.53 Bn Growth in Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market | Market Research Insights Highlight Remote Diagnostics Enabling Cost Savings for Fleet Operators as Key Driver | Technavio

The commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Continental AG

Eaton Corporation Plc

Geotab Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Vector Informatik GmbH

Vidiwave Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in commercial vehicle remote diagnostics during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute 39% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market in Europe. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Prominent OEMs focusing on improving automotive services will drive the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market share growth by the LCVs segment will be significant during the forecast period. These vehicles are used for transporting goods or passengers. They experience high adoption in the US and China, and hence, the economic growth in these countries will be crucial for the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Remote diagnostics enabling cost savings for fleet operators is driving the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market growth. In order to efficiently manage cost, fleet operators are working toward optimizing fuel consumption and enhancing fleet management efficiency.

Factors such as the high cost involved in fleet tracking may impede market growth. Setting up telematics in a vehicle incurs high installation costs, which include license cost, setup and installation fees, and payment for customization and integration of telematics with current systems.

Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market vendors

Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.50 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Geotab Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH, Vidiwave Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

