USD 2.71 Billion Growth in Magazine Publishing Market | 56% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Magazine Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 0.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.72 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advance, Bauer Media Group Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Dazed Media, Forbes Media LLC, Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Gannett Co. Inc., Global Media LLC, Guardian News and Media Ltd., Hearst Communications Inc., HT Media Ltd., InterActiveCorp, Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., Paramount Global, Paste Media Group, Schibsted ASA, The New York Times Co., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Market Dynamics

The report on the magazine publishing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies increase in use of smartphones and tablets as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. With the growing number of smartphone and tablet users globally, the demand for mobile applications is increasing, which is encouraging magazine publishers to create mobile applications to enhance consumer engagement. The increasing competition among magazine publishers is one of the factors hindering the magazine publishing market growth.

Key Segment Highlights

The magazine publishing market is segmented by Type (Print and Digital) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Print magazines are published periodically, and readers need timely access to magazines to stay updated. Thus, the timely delivery of magazines becomes highly relevant in this segment. Furthermore, people still preferring to read printed magazines are driving the segment growth.

Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global magazine publishing market as a part of the global publishing market. The growth in the global publishing market will be driven by factors such as the rise in digital publications, increasing globalization, and the influence of celebrity book clubs. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the magazine publishing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The magazine publishing market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Magazine Publishing Market Sizing

Magazine Publishing Market Forecast

Magazine Publishing Market Analysis

Competitive Landscape

The magazine publishing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are engaging in attracting consumers by launching innovative marketing solutions. For instance, Advance offers different types of media such as newspapers, news information websites, magazines, and others. The company publishes magazines to entertain, surprise, and empower, under Conde Nast.

Companies Mentioned

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Bloomberg LP

British Broadcasting Corp.

Conde Nast

Forbes Media LLC

Gannett Co. Inc.

Hearst Communications Inc.

Meredith Corp.

Schibsted ASA

The New York Times Co.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

*Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

*Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

*Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

*Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

*Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

*Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth'

*Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 09: Parent market

*Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

***5. Market Segmentation by Type

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

**5.3 Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Chart on Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 29: Data Table on Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 30: Chart on Print - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 31: Data Table on Print - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: Chart on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 33: Data Table on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 34: Chart on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 35: Data Table on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type($ billion)

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Customer landscape overview

*Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

*** 7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

**7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 60: Chart on South America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.13 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increase in use of smartphones and tablets

*8.1.2 Availability of a wide range of magazines

*8.1.3 High public impact of printed magazines

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Increasing competition among magazine publishers

*8.2.2 Integration issues associated with digital magazine publishing

*8.2.3 Decline in demand for consumer magazines

**8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

*Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

**8.4 Market trends

*8.4.1 Adoption of magazines as a focused advertising platform

*8.4.2 Evolution of programmatic advertisement buying

*8.4.3 Interactive advertisements in print magazines

***9 Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

**10.3 Advance

*Exhibit 89: Advance - Overview

*Exhibit 90: Advance - Business segments

*Exhibit 91: Advance - Key news

*Exhibit 92: Advance - Key offerings

*Exhibit 93: Advance - Segment focus

**10.4 Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA

*Exhibit 94: Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA - Overview

*Exhibit 95: Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA - Business segments

*Exhibit 96: Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA - Key news

*Exhibit 97: Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 98: Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA - Segment focus

**10.5 Bloomberg LP

*Exhibit 99: Bloomberg LP - Overview

*Exhibit 100: Bloomberg LP - Business segments

*Exhibit 101: Bloomberg LP - Key news

*Exhibit 102: Bloomberg LP - Key offerings

*Exhibit 103: Bloomberg LP - Segment focus

**10.6 British Broadcasting Corp.

*Exhibit 104: British Broadcasting Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 105: British Broadcasting Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 106: British Broadcasting Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 107: British Broadcasting Corp. - Segment focus

**10.7 Forbes Media LLC

*Exhibit 108: Forbes Media LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 109: Forbes Media LLC - Business segments

*Exhibit 110: Forbes Media LLC - Key news

*Exhibit 111: Forbes Media LLC - Key offerings

*Exhibit 112: Forbes Media LLC - Segment focus

**10.8 Gannett Co. Inc.

*Exhibit 113: Gannett Co. Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 114: Gannett Co. Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 115: Gannett Co. Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 116: Gannett Co. Inc. - Segment focus

**10.9 Hearst Communications Inc.

*Exhibit 117: Hearst Communications Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 118: Hearst Communications Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 119: Hearst Communications Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 120: Hearst Communications Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 121: Hearst Communications Inc. - Segment focus

**10.10 InterActiveCorp

*Exhibit 122: InterActiveCorp - Overview

*Exhibit 123: InterActiveCorp - Business segments

*Exhibit 124: InterActiveCorp - Key news

*Exhibit 125: InterActiveCorp - Key offerings

*Exhibit 126: InterActiveCorp - Segment focus

**10.11 Schibsted ASA

*Exhibit 127: Schibsted ASA - Overview

*Exhibit 128: Schibsted ASA - Business segments

*Exhibit 129: Schibsted ASA - Key news

