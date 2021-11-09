USD 2.85 Bn growth in Moringa Products Market | Driven by Health Benefits of Moringa Products | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising awareness of the health benefits of moringa products and the growth of organized retail sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Moringa Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Moringa Seeds and Oil



Moringa Leaves And Leaf Powder



MFTP

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

By Product, the moringa seeds and oil segment generated maximum growth in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the growing demand for moringa seeds and oil globally. By region, APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. About 57% of the market growth is expected to originate in APAC over the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for moringa products in APAC.

Moringa Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the moringa products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

The growing popularity of organic moringa products is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, distribution challenges might threaten the growth of the market.

Moringa Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist moringa products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the moringa products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the moringa products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of moringa products market vendors

Moringa Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries India, China, US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

