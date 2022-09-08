USD 2.90 Bn growth expected in Travel and Expense Management Software Market -- Driven by increasing mobile workforce

The report identifies Apptricity, AvidXchange Inc., Basware Corp., Coupa Software Inc., DATABASICS Inc., Emburse Inc., Expense8, Expensify Inc., Finly Technology Pvt. Ltd., Fyle Technologies Pvt. Ltd., General Data Pvt. Ltd., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., JSM Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paychex Inc., SAP SE, VA Tech Ventures Pvt Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing mobile workforce will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing threat from open-source travel and expense management solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global travel and expense management software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premises



SaaS-based

The on-premises segment will have the largest share of the market through the forecast period. On-premises solutions provide complete control and allow enterprises to customize travel and expense management software according to their requirements. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 30% of the global market share. The increasing implementation of travel and expense management software by enterprises to smoothen their reimbursement process is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our travel and expense management software market report covers the following areas:

Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the travel and expense management software market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the travel and expense management software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist travel and expense management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the travel and expense management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the travel and expense management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of travel and expense management software market vendors

Travel and Expense Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apptricity, AvidXchange Inc., Basware Corp., Coupa Software Inc., DATABASICS Inc., Emburse Inc., Expense8, Expensify Inc., Finly Technology Pvt. Ltd., Fyle Technologies Pvt. Ltd., General Data Pvt. Ltd., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., JSM Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paychex Inc., SAP SE, VA Tech Ventures Pvt Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on SaaS-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on SaaS-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Apptricity

Exhibit 89: Apptricity - Overview



Exhibit 90: Apptricity - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Apptricity - Key news



Exhibit 92: Apptricity - Key offerings

10.4 Basware Corp.

Exhibit 93: Basware Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Basware Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Basware Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Basware Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 DATABASICS Inc.

Exhibit 97: DATABASICS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: DATABASICS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: DATABASICS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: DATABASICS Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Emburse Inc.

Exhibit 101: Emburse Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Emburse Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Emburse Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Expensify Inc.

Exhibit 104: Expensify Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Expensify Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Expensify Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Infor Inc.

Exhibit 107: Infor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Infor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Infor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Infor Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 120: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

