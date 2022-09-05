USD 2.99 billion Growth in Wine Corks Market Size with 34% Contribution from Europe - Emergence of Corksribas SA and J. C. Ribeiro as Dominant Players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Wine Corks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.4%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global wine corks market as a part of the global distillers and vintners market within the overall food and beverages sector. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for wine, growing awareness about the health benefits of wine, and surging applications of and demand for wine from the food industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the campaigns against alcohol consumption will be a major challenge for the wine corks market during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Wine Corks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Wine Corks Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Natural: The wine corks market share growth in the natural segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for wine across various regions of the globe is driving the demand for natural wine corks. The presence of numerous untapped markets for wine in APAC will have a positive impact on the market in focus. Various wines, such as honey wine and others, are gradually gaining popularity in APAC. This has resulted in the entry of new players into such wine industry segments.

Synthetic

Geography

Europe: 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France , Italy , and Germany are the key markets for wine corks in Europe . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, such as wine among women will facilitate the wine corks market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Wine Corks Market Vendor Analysis

The wine corks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to compete in the market. This statistical study of the wine corks market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

The wine corks market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wine corks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Wine Corks Market Players Covered in this Report are:

Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp: The company offers rubber balls, sifter balls, rubber bumpers, and others. The company offers a wide range of rubber corks such as A038, A0390, and A0775.

The company offers rubber balls, sifter balls, rubber bumpers, and others. The company offers a wide range of rubber corks such as A038, A0390, and A0775. Corksribas SA: The company offers cork flooring, cork wall, and others. The company offers natural cork stoppers for the sealing of wine bottles and other spirits.

The company offers cork flooring, cork wall, and others. The company offers natural cork stoppers for the sealing of wine bottles and other spirits. J. C. Ribeiro: The company offers the manufacturing of cork stoppers for all kinds of spirits in the industry. The company offers a wide range of cork stoppers such as four roses single barrel, Glendalough, Ailsa bay, and others.

The company offers the manufacturing of cork stoppers for all kinds of spirits in the industry. The company offers a wide range of cork stoppers such as four roses single barrel, Glendalough, Ailsa bay, and others. Jelinek Cork Group: The company offers cork closures and stoppers, cork flooring, cork roots, and sheets. The company offers wine corks such as natural wine corks, Ice wine naturals corks, 1 + 1 corks, and others.

The company offers cork closures and stoppers, cork flooring, cork roots, and sheets. The company offers wine corks such as natural wine corks, Ice wine naturals corks, 1 + 1 corks, and others. M. A. Silva USA : The company offers corks and glass. The company offers a wide range of corks under natural corks, silktop, bar tops, sparkling, and others.

The company offers corks and glass. The company offers a wide range of corks under natural corks, silktop, bar tops, sparkling, and others. Keval Import Export

Labrenta srl

Corrub Industries

Manton Industrial Cork Products Inc.

Northern Cork Industries

O I and Amorim

Pace Products LLC

Portocork America Inc.

Portugaliacork SA

Precisionelite

Vinventions LLC

We Cork Inc.

Widgetco Inc.

Zandur

The report also covers the following areas :

Wine Corks Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wine corks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wine corks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wine corks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wine corks market vendors

Wine Corks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp, Corksribas SA, Corrub Industries, J. C. Ribeiro, Jelinek Cork Group, Keval Import Export, Labrenta srl, M. A. Silva USA, Manton Industrial Cork Products Inc., Northern Cork Industries, O I and Amorim, Pace Products LLC, Portocork America Inc., Portugaliacork SA, Precisionelite, Vinventions LLC, We Cork Inc., Widgetco Inc., and Zandur Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Natural - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp

Exhibit 89: Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp - Overview



Exhibit 90: Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp - Key offerings

10.4 Corksribas SA

Exhibit 92: Corksribas SA - Overview



Exhibit 93: Corksribas SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Corksribas SA - Key offerings

10.5 J. C. Ribeiro

Exhibit 95: J. C. Ribeiro - Overview



Exhibit 96: J. C. Ribeiro - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: J. C. Ribeiro - Key offerings

10.6 Jelinek Cork Group

Exhibit 98: Jelinek Cork Group - Overview



Exhibit 99: Jelinek Cork Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Jelinek Cork Group - Key offerings

10.7 M . A. Silva USA

. A. Silva Exhibit 101: M. A. Silva USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 102: M. A. Silva USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 103: M. A. Silva USA - Key offerings

10.8 O I and Amorim

Exhibit 104: O I and Amorim - Overview



Exhibit 105: O I and Amorim - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: O I and Amorim - Key offerings

10.9 Precisionelite

Exhibit 107: Precisionelite - Overview



Exhibit 108: Precisionelite - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Precisionelite - Key offerings

10.10 We Cork Inc.

Exhibit 110: We Cork Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: We Cork Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: We Cork Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Widgetco Inc.

Exhibit 113: Widgetco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Widgetco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Widgetco Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zandur

Exhibit 116: Zandur - Overview



Exhibit 117: Zandur - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Zandur - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

