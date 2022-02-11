USD 2.99 Bn growth in Online Recruitment Market in the US | CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., and DHI Group Inc. to emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are making significant investments in disruptive technologies are AI and Big Data to explore new profitable avenues. These technologies are helping vendors to streamline recruitment operations using algorithms and advanced search technology. Vendors are also focusing on launching new products and engaging in M&As to remain competitive in the market. These are some of the dominant players mentioned in the report.

CareerBuilder LLC: The company offers labor market information, talent management software, and other recruitment-related services.

College Recruiter Inc.: The company provides interactive media solutions which connect students to careers.

DHI Group Inc.: The company is involved in providing career marketplaces for technology professionals across industries, in financial services and with active government security clearances.

Microsoft Corp.: The company offers talent solutions that also give insights and smart hiring solutions through its subsidiary, LinkedIn Corp.

OPTnation: The company offers OPT jobs online portal which acts as a matchmaker between the F1 OPT candidates and the employers. They also provide job placement programs with training, professional resume writing, resume marketing, resume blast, and resume priority.

Mergers and Acquisitions:

In July 2019 , Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. announced the acquisition of the automated recruitment technology platform ClickIQ. In May 2019 , the company announced the acquisition of Syft Online Ltd.

Although the innovations in the hiring process will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Request a Free Sample for additional highlights on the vendor landscape.

Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Recruitment Market in the US is segmented as below:

End-user

Employers



Job Seekers

Application

Hospitality



Manufacturing



Healthcare



BFSI



Others

By end-user, the market growth in the employers will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for acquiring proper candidates is driving the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by application, the hospitality segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Businesses in the hospitality industry are increasing investments in solutions that can automate various tasks. This is leading to the change in skill set requirements, which is driving the demand for more employees in the industry. Moreover, the increase in meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) activities in the hospitality industry is further accelerating the growth of the segment.

Identify top-revenue generating segments in the market. Download a Free Sample Now!

Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online recruitment market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the online recruitment market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online recruitment market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online recruitment market vendors in the US

Online Recruitment Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.89 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., OPTnation, Randstad Holding NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Employers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Job seekers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CareerBuilder LLC

College Recruiter Inc.

DHI Group Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

OPTnation

Randstad Holding NV

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.

Robert Half International Inc.

The Select Group LLC

TopUSAJobs.com

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

