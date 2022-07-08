USD 20.4 Bn Growth in Household Appliances Market Size In Europe | Offline Distribution Segment Garners Highest Revenue | Technavio

Jul 08, 2022, 19:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market report titled Household Appliances Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global household appliances market as a part of the global household appliances market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the household appliances market in Europe during the forecast period. The report has claimed the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.69% during the projected period.
Household Appliance Market in Europe: Vendor Landscape
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
- Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, labor, technology, CAPEX, and R and D to compete in the market.
- The household appliances market in Europe forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., DeLonghi Spa, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
- Vendors such as AB Electrolux offers household appliances such as cooling, laundry, and cooking appliances, that aim to shape better and more sustainable living around the world, under the brand name of Electrolux.
Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: Revenue-Generating Segment
- Distribution Channel
- Offline: The offline distribution channel segment held the highest household appliances market share in 2021. The distribution channel comprises specialty stores, department stores, and mass merchandisers (hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores). The increasing popularity of appliance specialty retail stores makes this segment the highest revenue generator among all types of retail formats in the household appliances market in Europe. These shops offer a range of brands and product portfolios.
- Online
- Product
- Major Household Appliances: The major household appliances segment was the major contributor to the household appliances market in Europe. These appliances witnessed the highest sales in Western Europe owing to the high disposable income and high urbanization. These factors not only made consumers aware of the products but also enabled them to purchase premium products without overlooking the quality of the products.
- Small Household Appliances
Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis
Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the household appliances market in Europe, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household appliances market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Household Appliances Market in Europe Size
- Household Appliances Market in Europe Trends
- Household Appliances Market in Europe Industry Analysis
Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: FAQs
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026?
- Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliances market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the household appliances market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the household appliances market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliances market in Europe
|
Household Appliances Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 20.4 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.22
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., DeLonghi Spa, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
