USD 206.39 Mn growth expected in Light Therapy Market -- Driven by growing prevalence of SAD

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Therapy Market by End-user and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 206.39 million between 2019 and 2024. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.65% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
Technavio categorizes the global light therapy market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.
The global light therapy market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Rivalry among vendors is moderate. Vendors, therefore, opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities.
The report identifies Biophotas Inc., Beurer GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lucimed SA, Lumie, Nature Bright, Northern Light Technologies Inc., Red Light Man Ltd., and Verilux Inc. as major market participants. Although the growing prevalence of SAD will offer immense growth opportunities, low awareness of light therapy will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample PDF Report Here
The light therapy market is segmented as below:
- End User
- Commercial
- Domestic
- Healthcare
The demand from the commercial end-users has been significant in the market. Commercial spaces such as corporate offices, hotels, and spas use light therapy products as a source of artificial sunlight. In addition, the rising demand for light therapy to relieve pain and stress in spas is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
54% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increase in disposable income and the purchasing power of people in developed countries such as the US and Canada are driving and supporting the growth of the light therapy market in North America. In addition, the presence of developed healthcare facilities and increasing healthcare spending are expected to further accelerate the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our light therapy market report covers the following areas:
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the light therapy market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the light therapy market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist light therapy market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the light therapy market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the light therapy market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of light therapy market vendors
|
Light Therapy Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 206.39 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, and Asia
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Japan, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Biophotas Inc., Beurer GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lucimed SA, Lumie, Nature Bright, Northern Light Technologies Inc., Red Light Man Ltd., and Verilux Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
