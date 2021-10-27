USD 209.07 Mn growth in Gender Reassignment Surgery Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Increase in the Number of People Opting for Sex Change Surgeries | Technavio

The report on the gender reassignment surgery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio analyzes the market by gender transition (male to female and female to male) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The increasing number of gender reassignment surgical centers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the gender reassignment surgery market during the forecast period.

Also, an increase in the number of people opting for sex-change surgeries globally will fuel the growth of the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the gender reassignment surgery market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The gender reassignment surgery market covers the following areas:

Gender Reassignment Surgery Market Sizing

Gender Reassignment Surgery Market Forecast

Gender Reassignment Surgery Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Boston Medical Center

Bupa

Cleveland Clinic

CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

Moein Surgical Arts

Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS)

Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC)

Transgender Surgery Institute

Global Prosthetics Market - Global prosthetics market is segmented by component (lower extremity prosthetics and upper extremity prosthetics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Global Hospital Stretchers Market - Global hospital stretchers market is segmented by technology (non-motorized stretchers and motorized stretchers), application (fixed-stretchers, adjustable stretchers, bariatric stretchers, radiographic stretchers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Gender Reassignment Surgery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 209.07 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boston Medical Center, Bupa, Cleveland Clinic, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Moein Surgical Arts, Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), and Transgender Surgery Institute Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

